More organizations and regions join the National Strike in Peru | News

The call for the National Strike made on Tuesday by the General Central of Workers of Peru (CGTP) continues to add supporters pending the mobilizations that are scheduled for different times and regions throughout the country this Thursday.

The original call of the CGTP, to which the Unitary Union of Educational Workers of Peru (Sutep) immediately joined, pursues “the advancement of General Elections for this year 2023 and the call for a referendum so that it is the people who decides if they want a new Constitution”.

The deputy general secretary of the CGTP, Gustavo Minaya, denied this Wednesday the designated president, Dina Boluarte, and assured that there was never any dialogue with the union.

This is how Minaya responded to the statements of the president, who said on Wednesday, after calling the strike, that it made no sense because “she spoke with representatives of the CGTP, but also extended an invitation to permanent dialogue.”

The union spokesman said “We would have to tell Dina Boluarte that she is lying to the country. This is totally false. There has not been any dialogue or any call”.

Before the call, the Ministry of Labor rejected the mobilization under the argument that they do not comply with the regulations for these acts.

However, the official rejection has only led more organizations and regions to join the call: in the city of El Callao, local organizations called for a rally and banderolazo in the 2 de Mayo square, in the afternoon.

Likewise, in Arequipa and Huancayo calls have been made for marches to the respective parade ground in which acts of rejection of the actions of the Peruvian Congress, which has refused to advance the elections for this year, will be carried out.

For its part, the Federation of Civil Construction Workers of Peru (FTCCP) also announced its adherence to the Strike and the 200 unions located in various parts of the country will carry out a simultaneous mobilization in hours “where the construction workers will call society not to be confused by pseudo-construction unions that have expressed their rejection of the mobilization, that are linked to crime and are functional to the dictatorship and to certain business sectors that promote labor exploitation,” according to reports.

Cusco was one of the first cities that began the national strike this morning and although the access roads to the region are blocked in Canchis and Anta, there is still a taxi service and operations at the Alejandro Velasco Astete airport have not stopped, in this case with the presence of hundreds of police and military agents.





