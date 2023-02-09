They demand freedom for environmental leaders in El Salvador | News

Various human rights organizations and Salvadoran social movements demanded this Thursday the immediate release of community leaders from Santa Marta, in the north of the country, and representatives of the Association for Social Economic Development (ADES), who were sent to prison by a court local, for alleged crimes from 40 years ago.

They denounce more than 4,500 arbitrary detentions in El Salvador

Through a statement made public the day before and whose essential elements were resumed at a press conference this Thursday, the organizations requested the First Instance Court of Sensuntepeque (north of the country) “to reverse the provisional detention and allow the judicial process to continue with the detainees released, as requested by their defense attorney”.

In this sense, they argued that there is no risk of flight since community leaders and environmental defenders “have total community roots and carry out important social work”, for which they described this approach of the Prosecutor’s Office as “unfounded”.

In the same way, they pointed out that the advanced age of some detainees and the suffering from chronic diseases “makes imprisonment a threat to their lives” since it makes health checks and medication difficult, among other actions.

In turn, they emphasized that the detention is “arbitrariness and injustice” in addition to being “discriminatory and constitutes a flagrant violation of the principle of equality, because in all other legal proceedings for crimes committed during the war the defendants are prosecuted in freedom.” .

In line, they affirmed that the real objectives of the arrests are “to weaken community resistance to reactivate mining projects that are prohibited by law, culminate in the dismantling of the Peace Accords and deepen the persecution against social organizations.”

Among the signatories of the complaint are the Central American Alliance against Mining, the Alliance against the Privatization of Water, the Feminist Assembly, the Popular Resistance and Rebellion Bloc, the National Health Forum, the Anti-Fascist Youth, the Table for Sovereignty Alimentaria and the Citizen Security Platform.

The complaint came after the Sensuntepeque First Instance Court on Wednesday rejected the request to reverse the provisional detention of the leaders of Santa Marta and ADES, which sparked protests outside the court to continue demanding justice.

