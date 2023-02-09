Dominican doctors demand changes in social security | News

The Dominican Medical College (CMD) will lead a march this Wednesday in the province of Barahona to protest against the Health Risk Insurers (ARS) as part of the demands for reforms in the social security system.

The organization announced to its entire membership the deepening of the fight plan in the face of the refusal of the National Social Security Council (CNSS) that “irresponsibly preferred to throw away our willingness to search through concertation.”

The president of the CMD, Dr. Senén Caba, emphasized that the workers are only demanding “social security that compensates the population with a health plan that is even close to the 70 percent established by law.”

In the march will participate, among other unions, the Dominican Association of Teachers, Enriquillo Coalition, Association of University Employees (Asodemu) and the Federation of Dominican Students (FED).

“Only emergency services and critical patients will be attended. These strikes will escalate in the coming days and will include the private plans of said intermediaries”, added the CMD.

In this sense, the college stressed that “it is unfortunate that we have had to resort to these methods in the face of the stubbornness of instances that, far from arbitrating with balance, continue to choose to make the rich more powerful.”

At the same time, the doctors denounced that the authorities ignored the request to increase the quota of 8,000 Dominican pesos (142 dollars) allocated to affiliates for the purchase of medicines, as well as to include in the coverage patients with mental disorders and with disabilities.

The CMD plans to hold another two marches on February 22 in Bonao and then on March 1 in San Juan de la Maguana. In addition, it will consider other combat actions that it deems necessary.

In a statement supporting the march this Wednesday, the Asodemu and the FED stated that the ARS and the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) “are not interested in improving the health of the population, but, on the contrary, , his desire is to make more money at the expense of the health of the Dominican people who suffer the consequences of his excessive ambition”.





