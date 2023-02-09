Police officers will be investigated in Peru for arbitrary arrests | News

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday the start of a 60-day preliminary investigation against high-ranking officers of the National Police (PN) for the arbitrary arrests of students that were made in the capital, Lima, during protests against the government of the president. designated Dina Boluarte.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Pedro Castillo ratifies the need for a Constituent Assembly in Peru

The investigation will be carried out by the 4th Criminal Corporate Prosecutor of Cercado de Lima under the crime of abuse of authority.

In the context of the protests, the uniformed men violated university autonomy and violently broke into the University of San Marcos in Lima.

The officers will also be investigated for the death of protester Víctor Santiesteban, who was hit in the head by a tear gas canister on January 28.

A week earlier, on the 21st, members of the PN entered the premises of the aforementioned house of high studies, where citizens from different regions who traveled to Lima to join the peaceful protests were staying.

Using violence, the agents subdued the student and social leaders who organized facilities on the university campus to provide shelter for their compatriots from regions such as Puno, Arequipa and Cusco, among others, mostly indigenous.

In addition, they arrested about 200 people. Activists present on campus denounced that the eviction occurred without the presence of prosecutors, who later entered the premises to verify whether human rights were respected.

The mobilizations in Peru began on December 7, after the dismissal by the National Congress of former President Pedro Castillo. In addition to demanding the resignation of Boluarte and his Cabinet, the protesters demand the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections and the call for a constituent process to provide the country with a new Magna Carta.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source