More than 100 aircraft deployed to fight fires in Chile | News

The Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, explained this Wednesday at a press conference that 122 planes are working in that South American nation to stop the forest fires that affect that South American nation and have already burned more than 270,000 hectares.

Chile reports more than 300 active forest fires

“At the national level there are 122 planes dedicated to fighting forest fires,” said the minister, while assuring that there are six other planes contracted for these functions.

On the other hand, in the intervention, Minister Tohá rectified that the number of deaths is 24, since previously there had been talk of 26 deaths.

According to the balance, there are a total of 5,569 people affected, and 2,180 health care of different degrees of severity have been recorded, 1,180 homes destroyed, as well as 889 people sheltered.

“We have 311 fires nationwide, two more than until yesterday. Of those, 180 are under control and 84 are in combat and it is in these that we have the greatest risks and the greatest concern is focused on these fires where there are threats to the people’s lives and economic activities,” he said.

In this sense, the head of the Interior explained that 1,200 basic emergency files have been drawn up in order to have a more concrete idea of ​​the situation of damage at the national level.

Brigades from Mexico and Colombia arrive in Chile to combat accidents

This Wednesday, 150 brigade members from Mexico and 20 from Colombia arrived in Chile in order to fight the forest fires.

“This morning, 150 brigades from the National Forestry Commission of Mexico arrived in our country to fight the Forest Fires in the south-central zone of Chile. Thank you, Mexico!”, said the Chilean Foreign Ministry on its Twitter social network account .

With this new set, there are 300 experts in firefighting sent by the Mexican Government to the Chilean nation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



