Rafael Correa rejects Lasso’s call for a national agreement in Ecuador | News

The leader of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, rejected on Wednesday the call made by President Guillermo Lasso for a “national agreement” considering that it is insincere and full of cynicism.

After the victory obtained by the political movement on February 5 in the sectional elections, for the members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and the constitutional referendum, the former head of state shared a message through his account on the network social Twitter.

“Faced with President Lasso’s call for a national agreement, we cannot accept it, it is not credible, it is not sincere, it is full of cynicism,” Correa asserted.

In addition, he urged Lasso to understand that “he has fulfilled his whim to see his portrait hung in the Yellow Room, but he must understand, for the good of the country, for his own good, that you are part of the problem, not the solution, that you have been the author and at the beginning an accomplice of (Lenín) Moreno for the national tragedy that we are experiencing”.

According to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, in the eight questions presented in the constitutional referendum, an initiative promoted by Lasso, the NO option obtained a resounding victory in each one with more than 50 percent of the votes. After acknowledging his defeat, Lasso called on the entire national leadership to “build a great deal.”

On the other hand, former President Correa thanked the Ecuadorian people and added that “after six years of atrocious persecution, of Cantinflesque accusations, the response of the Ecuadorian people, an immense demand, we receive with absolute humility.”

“We have won nine Prefectures, more than 50 Mayoralties, including most of the coastal capitals, provincial capitals, the capital of the republic,” he highlighted.

Correa affirmed that an electoral victory like this had not been achieved even when we were the Government and had the largest party in the history of the country perfectly structured.

“We have become the Citizen Revolution again, achieving the impossible, making dreams that were thought unattainable come true,” he said.

Likewise, he declared that on February 5 the first step was taken for the recovery of the country and expressed the commitment to continue “until Ecuador once again became the jaguar of Latin America, an example of Latin America and the entire world.” .

