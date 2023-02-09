Venezuelan relief workers arrive in Syria with humanitarian aid | News

A delegation of Venezuelan rescuers arrived in Syria on Thursday to help with the rescue efforts in the northern areas of the Arab country affected by the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that shook Türkiye and other countries in the region.

Venezuela sends 52 brigade members and helps Türkiye and Syria

The group of first responders belonging to the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force were received upon arrival in the Syrian capital, Damascus, by the Venezuelan ambassador José Gregorio Biomorji Musatis.

According to the head of the Humanitarian Aid Mission to Syria and Türkiye, Luis Díaz Curvelo, at least 25 aid workers together with a team of experts and specialists traveled to northern Syria to help in the rescue operations.

Luis Díaz Curvelo indicated that this is the first part of the relief team, which also includes at least 12 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine, food and drinking water.

The official noted that this is the first humanitarian aid delegation to arrive directly in Syria as the rest have been directed mainly towards Türkiye.

Speaking to the Syrian news agency SANA, Ambassador José Gregorio Biomorji said: “We are here to help the Syrian people face the aftermath of the earthquake and to tell them that we are with them in these difficult circumstances and despite all the sanctions imposed on our two countries. ”.

For his part, Luis Colia Curuelo, representative of the Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior and Justice and supervisor of the Venezuelan team of experts, explained that the multitasking team includes a seismic engineer, rescue and first aid specialists, firefighters and civil protectors with experience in humanitarian missions. and rescue, and they bring specialized dogs to search for corpses and living people under the rubble.

The Government of Venezuela announced on Wednesday that a brigade made up of 52 specialists left for Türkiye and Syria to collaborate in rescue and salvage actions in the areas affected by the earthquakes registered last Monday.

The brigade members, belonging to Civil Protection, Firefighters and the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force, left in the early hours of the morning from the Maiquetía International Airport in the state of La Guaira.

