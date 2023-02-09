Bolivia reaches historical export record in 2022 | News

The Government of Bolivia reported this Tuesday that the country reached a new export record in 2022, for which a surplus has been reported for the third consecutive year.

“Economic reconstruction does not stop! In 2022, the value of our exports reached a historical record of 13,653 million dollars, with a 23.2 percent increase compared to 2021,” President Luis Arce reported.

Likewise, the Head of State pointed out that for the third consecutive year a trade surplus was registered, this time of 603 million.

The country closed the year 2022 with a fiscal deficit of 7.2% of GDP, below what was programmed in the Financial Fiscal Program, which demonstrates the recovery of the economy despite the adverse international context.#El7ALas6

This result, according to government authorities, has taken place largely due to international sales of Non-Traditional products, which grew by 42.5 percent, reaching 3,872 million dollars.

Meanwhile, soybeans and derivatives (grains, flour, cake and oils) are among the most exported products, reaching 2,200 million dollars, with a growth of 62 percent.

For his part, the director of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Humberto Arandia, explained that this “figure also represents a historical record” and pointed out that this result is “thanks to the coherence of the economic policies applied” by the Government.

“Within capital goods, imports of tractors and harvesters for the agricultural sector stand out, as well as machinery for the industrial sector. Obviously, imports of capital goods grew by almost 25 percent, going from 1,537 million dollars to 2,018 million dollars”, Arandia valued.

Meanwhile, imports reached 13,049 million dollars, of which 52 percent is related to industrial supplies.





