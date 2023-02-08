Covid-19 cases decrease in Mexico for the fifth week | News

The Mexican Ministry of Health declared this Tuesday that in the “fifth consecutive week, the pandemic continued to decline” by noting that the number of people positive for the Covid-19 disease has decreased.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico wins and stands as absolute leader in the Caribbean Series

The agency pointed out that the report takes place during epidemiological week number five, from January 29 to February 4, where 1,771 cases and one death on average per day were identified. The data contrasts with the more than 3,000 daily cases reported in the fourth week.

In its epidemiological report, the Mexican entity stated that “to date, 7,390,230 total cases and 332,479 total deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed,” while the incidence rate of accumulated cases is 5,631.5 for each 100,000 inhabitants.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco, Puebla and Sonora, which make up 64 percent of the cases that accumulate. the country.

At the cutoff of the information for this day, the Mexican portfolio pointed out that 24,826 active cases have been registered with an incidence rate of 18.9 per 100,000 inhabitants from January 24 to February 6, 2023.

The distribution by sex in confirmed deaths shows a predominance of 62 percent in men and the median age at deaths is 64 years; while the distribution by sex in the confirmed cases shows a predominance in women, who represent 53.4 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source