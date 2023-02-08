Ode to politics. Chronicle of a month of Lula | Opinion

The January 8 invasion of Brasilia rearranged the road map for the new government. The post-Bolsonaro economic restructuring had to be preceded by the reconstruction of democracy. For that, one month after taking office, Lula appeals to Politics with a capital P.

There are no rust marks on the tool with which the mechanical turner from the poor northeast of Brazil mobilized crowds of trade unionists against the military dictatorship and became the most voted president in history.

Politics is his talisman. It allows him to wander between the US and China, while rebuilding Mercosur on their differences; win back the souls of those dazzled by hyper-individualism; and talk without rancor with Supreme Court judges who imprisoned him for 580 days or deputies who voted in favor of Dilma’s impeachment.

The night after the invasion, Lula appeared strengthened. He left his meeting in Brasilia hand in hand with the governors and ministers of the Supreme Court. I Photo: Ricardo Stuckert The political wound, the wounded Politics

From the perspectives of social and collective organization, scorched earth remained after the flood of Lava Jato in its epic against politics, that practice that for common sense became inseparable from corruption and immorality.

The media-judicial apparatus used by economic ultraliberalism to remove the Workers’ Party had no proposals for continuity at the polls. This is how the “anti-establishment” miracle arose: Jair Bolsonaro, a risk that the market considered profitable to deepen the adjustment, privatizations and conquer the Pre-Salt.

The “myth” was chipping away with the passing of the complaints of corruption against the Bolsonaro family and political circle. For the first time in history, a Brazilian president lost in his bid for re-election.

Despite the unprecedented machine deployed to buy votes, Bolsonaro was defeated. The coup attempt was also neutralized through the invasion against the properties of the Three Powers, the blockades of roads and camps in front of the military barracks. It became clear that Dios-Patria-Familia-Libertad was the label on an empty container.

Lula emerged strengthened and in search of governability took up the banner of Politics as a means of rapprochement between various sectors that appear polarized from the perspective of the electoral result or the confrontational rhetoric of Bolsonarismo that knows how to captivate the press.

During his inauguration, Lula exposed the plural character of his government. He appeals to the collective to deconstruct Bolsonarismo. I Photo: Ricardo Stuckert Hyperindividuality

The 33 million hungry and an unemployment rate of close to 10% during the Bolsonaro government made hyper-individuality a way out for a sector of the population that saw no horizons in politics as a tool for a collective response to the economic crisis.

During his inauguration, Lula exposed the plural and diverse character of his government. In addition, he immediately revoked Bolsonaro’s decrees that facilitated access to firearms, a bastion in the discourse of individual freedom for the extreme right.

The Ministry of Labor, headed by Luiz Marinho, is preparing measures to regularize tasks through cell phone applications. For that, he sat Uberized deliverers and unionists at the same table.

Days after the invasion in Brasilia, the Ministry of Labor debated whether the path to recover labor rights should be through formal registration, cooperatives, or with worker autonomy.

At the meeting, the leader of the anti-fascist deliverers, Paulo Galo, confessed to the leaders of the union centrals: “Today I dream more of union than of freedom (…) If we err, we err together; if we get it right, we get it right together (…) Uberized workers have the potential to be an army in defense of Brazilian democracy”.

The coordinator of the Landless Rural Workers Movement -MST, João Pedro Stedile, considers that the Lula government begins with a false polarization and although hyper-individualism had formed an immediate base of support for Bolsonaro, his lack of organization prevents him from sustaining himself. long term. Stedile foresees that as the Lula government implements measures in favor of the popular classes, support for his administration will increase.

While politics sought a governance floor for the promised reforms, the “Without Amnesty” movement grew in the streets in relation to the complaints against Bolsonaro. I Photo: Nacho Lemus The multipolar

The turn in diplomatic relations is centered on South American integration, the global south and multipolarity. The Brazilian authorities no longer roam the halls where international delegations converse and the president’s attacks on other governments have been left behind. The most critical episode was Bolsonaro’s insults against the French first lady.

The ideological tendency ceased to be the only variable for diplomatic relations. During his inauguration, Lula was photographed with Uruguayan President Lacalle Pou on one side, and former President Pepe Mujica on the other. Sectors that represent opposing interests in the neighboring country.

To explain the breadth of his front in Brazil, Lula prega a phrase from the educator Paulo Freire: “it is necessary to unite the divergent to defeat the antagonistic.”

Politics is worn at the waist. Lula can promote a common currency for South America that replaces transactions in dollars and criticize NATO, while he maintains a dialogue with US President Joe Biden for sharing a dispute with his government against the extreme right.

Despite the broad front, in Lula politics does not ignore the class struggle. I Photo: Ricardo Stuckert Script used

The contempt for the institutional in the imprint of Jair Bolsonaro is inspired by Donald Trump and his guru Steve Bannon. The script of the Capitol was a road map for the invasion in Brasilia.

The coup was announced, but the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, attempted a dialogue with the armed forces that ended up underestimating the Bolsonaro camps in front of the military barracks.

The result could have been worse if it were not for the meticulous decision of a federal intervention on the public security of Brasilia, instead of a decree of Guarantee of Law and Order that gives rise to the intervention of the Armed Forces.

“GLO is a coup!” First Lady Janja warned when she heard the Defense Minister’s account of the invasions on the speakerphone; told the backstage press from Brasilia.

A little over a week passed after the incident and amid suspicions of the collusion of the armed forces with the Bolsonaristas, Lula met with the commanders, the Defense Minister and the president of the São Paulo Federation of Industries, who was a victim. of an attempted dismissal in the entity.

The businessmen presented their industrialization projects in the Defense sector. It seemed that there was an agreement, but a day later Lula set the limit: he removed the Army commander from office.

With the resumption of peace, the government put an end to federal intervention on the public security of the DF.

Politics had overcome differences to protect democracy, the institutions shielded each other. I Photo: Nacho Lemus Does not kill: strengthens

The night after the invasion, Lula appeared strengthened. He left his meeting in Brasilia hand in hand with the governors and ministers of the Supreme Court. Politics had overcome differences to protect democracy, the institutions shielded each other. After all, all the powers were at risk.

The Executive-governors relationship constitutes another twist. In 2020 Bolsonaro made new enemies when he opposed the policies of social isolation decreed by the governors in the face of the health collapse due to the covid19 pandemic.

With the relationship already worn out, in the middle of the electoral campaign the then president ended the tax on the circulation of merchandise – ICMS, a central tribute for the economies of the states.

After taking office, Lula promised the governors the opening of dialogue on the ICMS and anticipated that the doors of his cabinet and that of his ministers will always be open to talk with all governors, including opponents.

Finally, shortly after the vote of the president of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, suggested the possibility of alliances with parliamentarians from the PP, PL and Republicans, parties that supported Bolsonaro during his government. . According to Lula’s minister, there is an opening for “dialogue on issues that are of interest to the country.”

Despite the broad front, in Lula politics does not ignore the class struggle. The president knows his potential as a motor at the bases to mobilize society and generate the correlation of forces that promotes the reforms promised in the government program.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source