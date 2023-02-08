Venezuela sends 52 brigade members and helps Türkiye and Syria | News

The Government of Venezuela announced that a brigade made up of 52 specialists left this Wednesday for Türkiye and Syria to collaborate in rescue and salvage actions in the areas affected by the earthquakes registered last Monday.

The brigade members, belonging to Civil Protection, Firefighters and the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force, left in the early hours of this Wednesday from the Maiquetía International Airport in the state of La Guaira.

The plane of the local airline Conviasa in which the Venezuelan specialists boarded, plus six rescue dogs, also transports 22 tons of humanitarian aid destined for the two affected countries.

The correspondent for teleSUR in Venezuela, Madelein García, reported that the first stop will be in Syria, where part of the food and medicine they carry to support the people will be delivered and the firefighters will stay in that country.

The plane will continue to the devastated area in Türkiye, where the other part of the humanitarian assistance will be delivered and the rest of the Civil Protection team will work.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, who was present at the air terminal, ratified on behalf of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro his solidarity with the peoples of Türkiye and Syria.

He stressed that it is time for the international community to raise its voice to demand that the sanctions against Syria be lifted “so that it can receive the resources it needs.”

Türkiye and Syria were shaken last Monday by two earthquakes, the first of magnitude 7.8 and the second of magnitude 7.5, with a balance of more than 7,000 dead and more than 30,000 injured, as well as thousands of homes destroyed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



