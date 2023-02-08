Venezuelan Foreign Minister reviews bilateral issues with the Mexican ambassador | News

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Yván Gil, met this Tuesday in Caracas with the Mexican ambassador in the South American nation, Leopoldo De Gyves, and they discussed issues of common interest in order to consolidate bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation between both peoples. .

Through the social network Twitter, Gil announced that the Venezuelan ambassador to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas, also participated in the meeting.

The Venezuelan diplomat reported that they addressed “the main issues of common interest for the strengthening of our relations, thus reaffirming the friendship and respect between our peoples.”

Venezuela and Mexico are advancing in the activation of a Permanent Binational Commission to promote dialogue and alliances in the areas of politics and trade.

Both nations established diplomatic relations in 1831 and have historically maintained a relationship of friendship, cooperation and respect.

On September 7, 2021, the bilateral agenda was expanded with various commitments to boost trade, investment, and cooperation between the two countries.

