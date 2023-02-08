Unions denounce espionage against teachers in Uruguay | News

Uruguayan teacher unions denounced on Monday the persecutory practices to spy on teachers and students after it came to light that the former security chief of President Luis Lacalle Pou, Alejandro Artesiano, agreed to track their phones.

Uruguayan union central rejects illegal surveillance of its leader

Teachers in the Central Board of Directors (CODICEN) affirmed that there are no similar precedents since the return to democracy while they highlighted that minors are involved.

The teacher’s representative on the Council, Julián Mazzoni, pointed out that “there are sectors of the country that are linked to the Ministry of the Interior (MI) who understand that their main concern is to stay behind what they call ‘the communists.'”

In turn, the National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (Fenapes) issued a statement in which it expressed its “concern and dismay”, meanwhile, requested joint actions from the Executive Secretariat of the PIT-CNT.

For its part, the Association of Secondary Education Teachers and the union nucleus of the 41st high school in Montevideo denounced through a statement the “undemocratic practice” of using the state apparatus to persecute those they consider to be “enemies.”

It is incredible that “Free Men” do not show solidarity with the students, families and teachers who have been exposed to alleged espionage by the police and the former head of security for the President of the Republic.

Are they waiting for directives?

How sad!!!

– Andrés Bentancor (@andresbenta1909)

February 7, 2023

At the same time, the Frente Amplio party called for the facts to be clarified while it assured that although other types of measures are not ruled out within parliament due to the “Artesiano case, reports addressed to the Ministry of the Interior will be requested.

Artesiano has been detained since last September when he is charged with more than 20 crimes, including the assumption of marital status as a co-author and falsifying or modifying Uruguayan passport documents.





