Former head of Brazilian Military Police operations arrested | News

The Federal Police of Brazil arrested this Tuesday the former chief of operations of the Military Police of Brasilia, Jorge Eduardo Naime, together with three other agents due to the omission of their duties during the coup attempts reported on January 8.

The arrest occurs as part of the fifth phase of the “Lesa Patria” operation launched after the approval of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in which three temporary arrest warrants and one preventive detention were executed.

In this sense, Major Flavio Silvestre de Alencar, Captain Josiel Pereira César and Lieutenant Rafael Pereira Martins were also arrested accused of facilitating the entry of the Bolsonaristas to the headquarters of Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court.

The Federal Police launched, at the manhã of this terça-feira (7/2), the fifth phase of Operação Lesa Pátria, with the objective of identifying people who participated, financed, omitted or encouraged the attacks that occurred on 8/1, in Brasilia/DF.

Former commander Naime, who was removed from his post on January 10, was in charge of security on the day of the attacks after returning to the capital after previously requesting a work permit for which he was out of the city.

Before the accusation for the crimes of mission and collusion, the former Secretary of Public Security and former Minister of Justice during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, Anderson Torres, was also previously arrested, among other officials.

The current head of Justice, Flávio Dino, pointed out that the Federal Police “continues to investigate the events that occurred on January 8. The findings are delivered to the Judiciary and the Public Ministry so that they can take the corresponding measures.”

More than 1,800 accused of “violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, coup d’état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime and destruction of protected property” have been arrested in Brazil, of which more than a third remain in custody.





