Peruvian labor unions call for general mobilization | News

The Unitary Union of Education Workers of Peru (Sutep) as well as the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP) called this Tuesday for a new national mobilization for next Thursday.

Both unions demand the resignation of the Government of President Dina Boluarte as soon as possible and will request the consultation on a Constituent Assembly to draft a new Political Constitution.

According to a statement from Sutep, “it is time for a quick political exit: advancement of General Elections and Constitutional Referendum are demands that reflect the sentiment of the majority. All this in a framework of dialogue and national debate”.

In this sense, they explain that “it is clear that behind the crisis is exclusion and poverty resulting from the abandonment of the State, the application of neoliberal policies for more than 30 years with the Political Constitution of 1993 as legal support.”

They denounce that “it is incredible that in the middle of the third decade of the 21st century there are Peruvians who live without water, without electricity, without work, without housing and with an education, health, security and social security that the State and governments have not prioritized” .

For its part, the General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), through its virtual platform, expressed that they will also join the national strike for this January 9.

The bases of SUTEP mobilize at the national level, together with the people, demanding that the @congresoperu a democratic way out of the crisis. No more dead! Preview of General Elections this year!

— SUTEP (@SUTEP_Peru)

February 7, 2023

“Faced with the interests that seek to keep Dina Boluarte and the current Congress of the Republic in power, the working class sharpens its forms of struggle for the recovery of democracy and peace in our country,” the CGTP said in a statement. .

In turn, from the Puno region it was revealed that the protests in their town will not cease and now they have indicated that they will carry out various demonstrations indefinitely. From early hours, Aymara communities joined this cause, demanding the resignation of the president appointed by Congress, Dina Boluarte, as soon as possible.





