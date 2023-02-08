Pedro Castillo ratifies the need for a Constituent Assembly in Peru | News

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, confirmed on Tuesday the need for a Constituent Assembly during an interview with the alternative Spanish outlet El Salto from the maximum security prison in Barbadillo where he is being held.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian Supreme Court rejects the annulment of the process against Pedro Castillo

The former president pointed out that “it is the constituent moment. We are not going to look for it, history is looking for us. Changing the Constitution is the feeling of the people, leaving the Fujimori legacy. I reaffirm that we need a Popular Constituent Assembly”.

In this sense, he specified that “the Constitution must be changed in the term that is necessary, it is the path that the people need and that is why I made this message to the Nation. I vindicated the most forgotten peoples, the peoples that for 500 years have lived in oppression”.

In turn, he stressed that “I am here for what I believe, I said at the national level in the message to the Nation that a Popular Constituent Assembly is necessary to have a New Constitution and I do not renounce this dream and I admire the courage of all my compatriots and brothers imprisoned and murdered for asking the same”.

In line, he expressed that the excessive use of police and military force “is not what is happening at all. It’s massacre. They are killing my compatriots (…) I think that Peru is experiencing State terrorism because of this government and it is a dictatorship”.

Regarding the legislators’ decision not to advance elections, Castillo stressed that “Congress is delegitimized. His actions are not in sync with the peoples. Most follow the scripts that the press says in the media”.

“Why don’t they hold a plenary session in a region? Let’s see that they go to Ayacucho, Puno, Apurímac, Ica, Cusco, regions with murders at the hands of the police and the armed forces. The people would tell them what they think. Let them get out of the congressional bubble and go find out what the people really think,” he added.

Finally, Castillo considered that “I am still president of Peru, as a Peruvian I do not recognize this genocidal government as a representative of Peru. I speak not only as president, I speak as a Peruvian, this dictator government does not represent us.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source