Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines arrives in Venezuela | News

The Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday in order to fulfill a work agenda.

Gonsalves was received at the Maiquetía International Airport, in the state of La Guaira, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil.

This official visit is propitious for the authorities of both countries to review joint cooperation tasks.

At the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), held last January, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed the pro tempore Presidency of the bloc.

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines maintain ties of friendship and cooperation that were strengthened with the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez, being ratified by President Nicolás Maduro, the Foreign Ministry of the South American nation highlighted at the time.

