Government of Colombia files National Development Plan 2022-2026 | News

The Government of Colombia headed by the president, Gustavo Petro, filed on Monday before the House of Representatives the National Development Plan (PND) 2022-2026 called Colombia, world power of life.

According to the president, this initiative arises through the proposals of inhabitants from all over the country who participated in 2,115 thematic tables, and it is estimated that more than 1,154 billion pesos will be invested, that is, close to 241,081 million dollars in its implementation. practice.

“Social justice and environmental justice are the basis for Colombia to be a power of life,” said the leader, and stressed that among the fundamental pillars is the regulation around water, human security and peace, the right to food, regional convergence, productive economy for life and climate action.

“Today from this country we want to speak in tones of peace,” he said on this point, and stressed that in terms of economy the country’s potential can be developed, but the people, the producers, must be empowered.

The dignitary pondered the need to end hunger in Colombia through the production and not the importation of food and products as one of the bases of the project.

“We need to end hunger in Colombia, not by begging abroad but by producing food. Producing again is what is consigned in the PND,” he said.

“This is a truly historic National Development Plan, with the people and by the people, capable of understanding other notions of development: the notions of good living, tasty living, living without fear and a dignified life for all, all and everyone,” said Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

