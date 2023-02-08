Argentina registers the lowest infant mortality rate in its history | News

The Argentine Ministry of Health revealed on Monday that the mortality rate in children under one year of age in 2021 was the lowest in its history, eight per 1,000 live births.

“We reached the lowest number of infant mortality in our history. Argentina resumed the trend of reduction of one percentage point and reached the historical minimum in this indicator,” said the statement from the entity.

That year, the South American country registered 529,794 births and mourned the death of 4,238 children under one year of age, which represents a six percent reduction compared to 2020.

Likewise, the rate also showed a decrease compared to 2019, when it stood at 9.2 percent, therefore it fell by 1.2 percent.

Similarly, during 2021 there were also eight percent fewer deaths in the first month of life (3,029) compared to those recorded in 2020 (3,303).

Despite this, post-neonatal deaths were higher in 2021 (1,209) compared to those registered in 2020 (1,202) although for only seven deaths.

It was also calculated that the gap between the provinces with the highest and lowest infant mortality rate was reduced, since in 2020 five provinces had this indicator above 10 and in 2021 four provinces reached double digits.

Among the outstanding issues to achieve these figures in the indicator, the application of programs for the care of children under one year of age and their mothers such as the 1,000 Days Law, which has to do with child care and the health of her mother during the pregnancy.

However, it is worth mentioning that in Argentina 529,794 births were recorded in 2021, which represents a decrease in this line compared to 2020, so there are seven consecutive years of decline in this regard.





