Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines strengthen alliances | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received this Tuesday the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who is in that South American country to deepen relations of brotherhood and mutual cooperation.

After receiving the military honors corresponding to the high investiture of Gonsalves at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas (capital), the government representatives met to specify the work agenda and review the areas of bilateral cooperation such as energy, economy, transportation and education .

Likewise, they plan to advance in the programming for the construction and deepening of the agreements through the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines strengthened their relationship when Commander Hugo Chávez promoted cooperation between the two countries in the energy field through Petrocaribe, and since then they have shared a common position in defense of integration.

Recently, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

In this context, the dignitary Nicolás Maduro stated that he will propose to Gonsalves to hold a scientific meeting between the member countries of this integration mechanism, to face the challenges of the region in the scientific and economic field.

Ralph Gonsalves arrived in Venezuela after 3:00 p.m. (local time) this day in compliance with an official visit, and was received at the Maiquetía International Airport by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil.

