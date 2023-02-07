Five new cases of cholera reported in the Dominican Republic | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) of the Dominican Republic, through the Vice Ministry of Collective Health and its General Directorate of Epidemiology (Digepi) confirmed on Monday the appearance of five new cases of cholera in that Caribbean country.

The government entity declared that the cases correspond to four men aged 82, 45, 37 and 19 and a 34-year-old woman, all residing in the Los Solares del Almirante sector, in Santo Domingo (capital).

The patients were admitted between February 2 and 3 at a health center with symptoms of the virus such as vomiting and watery, whitish diarrhea. After being stabilized and hydrated, they underwent stool tests that were positive for the disease.

The health authorities issued a statement in which they stressed that “the epidemiological fence and permanent intervention in the areas are maintained to detect, prevent and investigate any suspected case of the disease, as well as the installation of a mobile medical office.”

“The medical report certifies that the patients have been without evacuations for more than 32 hours, remain stable and in good spirits. In any case, they remain hospitalized for observation purposes, with the possibility of being discharged in the next few hours,” indicates the text.

The health portfolio urges the population to take care of themselves and advises that if someone presents a picture of watery diarrhea several times a day, stay well hydrated and immediately go to the nearest health center.





