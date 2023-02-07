Bolivia registers a decrease in Covid-19 cases for the sixth week | News

The Bolivian Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, reported this Monday that Covid-19 cases continue to decline for the sixth consecutive week.

The headline highlighted that this week 2,191 new infections were detected, which represents a 34 percent decrease, some 1,137 fewer patients than in the previous period.

Likewise, the minister referred to the country’s fatality rate, which remains at 0.1 percent in this sixth wave.

In a post on his Twitter social network account, Auza stated that there are also other diseases with which the fight is ongoing, such as dengue, which so far has a total of 3,437 cases, 2,554 of them in Santa Cruz.

Likewise, whooping cough is also monitored and treated by the State, and 271 detected cases have accumulated, of which 259 have already been recovered, nine remain active and three people have died.

Regarding monkeypox (mpox), the Health director explained that this disease is well controlled, especially due to the surveillance strategies applied in highly affected departments such as Santa Cruz.

The head of Health stated that 264 cases of mpox have been reported in total, and only one is currently active.





