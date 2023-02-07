President of Ecuador recognizes election results | News

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, recognized the results of the elections held on Sunday, stating that it was a call from the population for the authorities to address the country’s problems.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The “No” is a trend in the questions of the referendum in Ecuador

During a speech made this Monday, announced for the day before, the president expressed that “when the people speak, it is the duty of the rulers to analyze, understand and accept it.”

According to data from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, until 9:20 p.m. (local time), in the eight questions of the constitutional referendum, an initiative promoted by Lasso, the “NO” option has more than 50 percent.

“The objective of last Sunday’s referendum was always to listen to them, whatever their pronouncement. In this demonstration, in this act of popular expression, the answers and solutions to the main problems that our country is going through nest,” he said.

Of the 40,774 total tally sheets corresponding to the eight questions of the referendum, the NO option leads the preliminary results in each one, with a total number of tally sheets processed ranging from 70 to 96 percent.

Lasso affirmed that what happened in the elections “was a call from the people to the Government and we are not going to evade that responsibility” and emphasized that the Ecuadorians asked all the parties and groups to “put ourselves once and for all to solve the problems urgent and concrete demands of our people”.

On national chain, the president @LassoGuillermo He acknowledged his defeat and called on all political forces to build a “great agreement” to solve the country’s problems. In addition, he congratulated the elected authorities to whom he said to extend a hand. pic.twitter.com/tm90CzXh93

— Elena Rodríguez Yánez (@ElenaDeQuito)

February 7, 2023

In addition, he indicated that he accepted the call and called on the entire national leadership to “build a great agreement”, congratulating those who were the winners of the sectional elections.

“To those who received popular support in the sectional elections, we extend our congratulations and invitation to work together,” he added. According to the records scrutinized so far by the CNE, the candidates of the Revolución Ciudadana political movement won in the main provinces and cities of the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source