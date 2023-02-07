Paola Pabón: the Ecuadorian people said no to the Lasso government | News

The re-elected prefect of Pichincha by the Citizen Revolution Movement, Paola Pabón, affirmed this Monday that in the elections held the day before, the Ecuadorian people gave a resounding no to the government of President Guillermo Lasso.

In the program En Clave Política, broadcast by teleSUR, Pabón indicated that “we must understand these electoral results under two logics, first a resounding no to the Government. The Government underestimated the intelligence of the Ecuadorian people.”

“We are experiencing a very strong insecurity crisis with unknown phenomena until before this government, I am referring to drug trafficking and organized crime that has taken over the prisons, the streets and that unfortunately is taking the lives of Ecuadorians every day,” said.

In addition, he affirmed that a popular consultation was raised “disguised under the themes of ‘insecurity’ and of walking towards safety and the intelligence of the Ecuadorian people was underestimated.”

“I believe that yesterday’s electoral results (February 5) mark the beginning of the recovery of the homeland in Ecuador. This has been a very tough electoral campaign, with a lot of pain, with a lot of suffering for our people,” he said. .

Pabón recalled that in the years of the Citizen Revolution the people felt an improvement in their quality of life, in their income, the possibility of having a decent job, health and education for their children.

“The problems that Ecuador is facing are urgent and we need to assume them jointly, responsibly, which is what this anguished citizenry has asked of us, overwhelmed by unemployment, insecurity, fear, and the frustration of our young people,” narrowed.

Regarding the victory achieved by her party in the main provinces and cities of the country, the re-elected prefect asserted that “the triumph of the Citizens’ Revolution in Ecuador is the continuity of that wave in which Latin America demands that progressive governments be able to assume the crisis.

“I feel that in the face of the anguish and the need of the Latin American people, the option continues to be progressivism, they continue to be the positions and proposals of the left,” he said.

He highlighted the relevance of the moment that the country is experiencing after the results of the elections. “We have won like never before, that is why it is such an important moment. In the case of Pichincha we have maintained the Prefecture and we have won the Mayor’s Office of Quito, the capital of Ecuadorians, which since 2014 began to be a bit distant from the Citizen Revolution and the processes of the left”.

“We have won the Guayaquil Mayor’s Office and the Guayas Prefecture after 30 years of leadership of the right-wing party in Ecuador. It is a very important victory,” he said, adding that “the two Prefectures of the Citizen Revolution, those of Manabí and the one from Pichincha that won in 2019 are re-elected”, totaling about nine so far, he specified.

Pabón also made reference to the political persecution that has been experienced in the country, recalling “72 days of political persecution for thinking differently and opposing a regime that was merciless with the Ecuadorian people.”

However, he assured that the victory achieved “endorses what we have been discussing for these seven years, they have persecuted us for defending the people, for thinking differently.”

On the other hand, he emphasized that former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa “is the political leader with the greatest acceptance among citizens. This is not what I say, all the opinion studies have said it, all the surveys that have been carried out regarding these campaigns (…) He is the leader with the greatest representation.”

