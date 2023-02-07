The number of deaths due to floods in Peru increases to 40 | News

Civil Defense reported this Monday that the number of people killed by the so-called mudslides (or floods) that affected the Secocha region and other areas of the Camaná province in Arequipa, Peru, increased to 40.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government decrees a state of emergency in seven regions of Peru

According to official sources, the people died due to the force of the flood in the town of Miski, while another five disappeared were dragged away and the truck in which they were traveling collided with stones that fell from the mountains.

As detailed, due to the first mudslide reported this Monday, 39 people had died, while a second caused the death of one person.

#Arequipa During a meeting of the Regional Civil Defense Platform, we request that humanitarian aid be guaranteed to all the people affected and affected by the activation of the ravine in the Urasqui and Secocha sectors, in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel district.(1/3) pic.twitter.com/7NKhkWbLdW

– Peru Ombudsman (@Defensoria_Peru)

February 7, 2023

The data showed that the landslide destroyed 2,000 prefabricated houses, although they mentioned that, before the arrival of the flood, several local residents moved to the heights to get safe. So far about 2,000 families have been affected by these landslides.

For its part, the Ombudsman of Peru reported on a meeting of the Regional Civil Defense Platform where it was requested to guarantee humanitarian aid to the people affected by the floods.

“Medical and psychological care is urgently needed, as well as the installation of shelters, provision of water, food, shelter, shelter and other humanitarian aid goods, to cover the needs of the affected population,” the Ombudsman said in a text published on her Twitter account. Twitter.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source