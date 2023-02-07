Grenada commemorates the anniversary of its independence | News

This February 7, the people of Granada celebrate a new anniversary of their independence, obtained in 1974 after more than three centuries of occupation by France and the United Kingdom.

The dominance of the Caribbean country was exchanged successively between the European powers throughout history.

The island was discovered by Christopher Columbus in 1498, during his third voyage to America. However, the fierce resistance of the Carib Indians who inhabited it made the Spanish give up their first efforts to colonize it.

Happy Independence Day, Grenada!

Today marks Grenada’s independence from Britain, which was first granted in 1974. It is celebrated with official ceremonies and colorful parades across the country.���� pic.twitter.com/CLvgqaOlHf

— Turtle Bay (@Turtlebayuk)

February 7, 2023

It passed into English hands and in 1650 a French company acquired the island and eliminated the last original settlers.

It remained under French control until 1762 when it was reoccupied by the British, as part of the dispute on the American front in the Seven Years’ War.

The island of Grenada became more important for European merchants when, in addition to the traditional sugar crops, nutmeg, cocoa and cotton haciendas were incorporated.

Grenada

Happy Independence Day to our friends.

Happy Independence Day friends

Chúc mừng ngày quốc khánh đến những người bạn của chúng tôi

Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan sa ating mga kaibigan

ہمارے دوستوں کو یوم آزادی مبارک ہو۔#STRONGERTOGETHER pic.twitter.com/iAd1edMgSO

— Josh Tovar (@MPA_GOJAGUARS)

February 7, 2023

Entering the second half of the 20th century, the first union of metal workers was organized, which led the first strikes for labor demands where incipient demonstrations in favor of an independence process also arose.

Eric Matthew Gairy, key figure in Grenada’s independence. Photo: Caribbean Journal

In this context, the figure of trade unionist Eric Matthew Gairy emerged who led the foundation of the Grenadian United Labor Party (GULP) and raised his voice for independence.

With electoral advances and setbacks, the GULP became the main political force in the country over a decade, and in 1967 Gairy became prime minister. From there, he negotiated with London first a semi-autonomous status for the island, and finally full independence in 1974.

However, the union and political leader set up an authoritarian regime that would be overthrown five years later by the revolutionary forces led by Maurice Bishop, who began a broad process of socialist reforms.

Bishop established a close alliance with the revolutionary governments of Cuba and Nicaragua. Photo: TeleSUR Archive

Currently, Grenada is part of the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth), an organization made up of more than 50 formally independent nations. However, the head of state of these countries corresponds to the King of the United Kingdom, who is represented by Governors General.

Within the framework of the Latin American integration processes, Granada has approached the platforms of the Bolivarian Alliance of the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in recent years.





