Preliminary results give electoral victory to progressives in Ecuador | News

The preliminary results of the sectional elections to elect local authorities, the members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and the constitutional referendum give a victory to the progressive forces in the main regions of the South American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Election scrutiny begins in Ecuador

According to the first results published on the website of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement leads the electoral counts in seven of the twenty-three provinces in which the prefect was elected and also for the mayors of Quito and Guayaquil. .

The Citizen Revolution candidates are leading the vote count in some of the provinces of Pichincha, Guayas, Manabí and Azuay, as well as in Imbabura, Sucumbíos and Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

With our quick count, prefectures of Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí insured.

In the three most populated provinces of the country, the Citizen Revolution wins.

Quito almost ready��

Thank you Ecuador!

— Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael)

February 6, 2023

In Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, Paola Pabón was re-elected prefect with 27.95 percent of the votes, in second place is Guillermo Churuchumbi, candidate of the Pachakutik indigenous and plurinational movement with 25.56 percent of the votes counted.

One of the surprises of the day is in Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, the candidate for prefect of the Citizen Revolution, Marcela Aguiñaga, leads with 34.46 percent of the votes against the candidate of the Social Christian Party (PSC) of Susana González (25.44 percent).

The trend is irreversible. #Guayaquil and #Guayas They have chosen change. Thank you for trusting @aquilesalvarezhenriques and me, for this reason I ask you, dear militants, not to neglect a single vote, to remain vigilant that the will of the people is respected at the polls. pic.twitter.com/DpVBp5sm2A

— Marcela Aguiñaga (@marcelaguinaga)

February 6, 2023

The progressive candidate Pabel Muñoz, is the virtual winner of the Mayor’s Office of Quito with 25.19 percent of the votes, who is followed by the leftist Jorge Yunda (22.20 percent).

The Citizen Revolution movement is also on the way to breaking the hegemony of the Christian Social Party in Guayaquil with the virtual victory of Aquiles Álvarez with 39.79 percent of the votes counted.

In the province of Manabí, the candidate for prefect for the Citizen Revolution, Leonardo Orlando has 43.11 percent, compared to 33.23 percent for Agustín Casanova.

Johana Núñez is also on the way to victory in Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, with 41.17 percent of the count, followed by candidate Veróniza Zurita (29.12 percent).

In the province of Imbabura, with 55.12 of the votes counted, Richard Calderón occupies the lead with 33.27 percent of the votes and his closest rival is Lucía Posso with (26.13 percent).

Regarding the referendum, the preliminary data points to a victory of the No in all the questions, unlike what the previous surveys indicated on the proposals of President Guillermo Lasso, rejected by social sectors.

Analysts consider that these elections serve to assess popular support for the main political forces in the country ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source