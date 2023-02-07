10 phrases by Rubén Darío that describe his vision of life | News

Nicaraguan writer Félix Rubén García Sarmiento, better known as Rubén Darío, died on February 6, 1916 in the city of León, Nicaragua at the young age of 49.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Seven works to remember Julio Cortázar at his birth

The also poet, journalist and diplomat was born on January 18, 1867 in the Nicaraguan city of Metapa.

From an early age, he was influenced by other writers, musicians, and poets. From The Thousand and One Nights to the Bible, Rubén’s passion for literary art awakened in Rubén. His first poem known as “the poet child.”

He was fortunate to meet other cultures, when traveling to El Salvador, Chile, Argentina. In the latter country, he worked as a journalist for La Nación and strengthened ties with Bartolomé Mitre, to whom he dedicated one of his works.

Among his published books, Darío established himself as a representative of literary modernism in the Spanish language. He married Francisca Sánchez, a woman of peasant origin, with whom he had four children and three of whom died.

He also served politics, as he was the Nicaraguan consul in Paris and was part of a commission to resolve territorial conflicts with Honduras.

Among the most recognized texts is Azul, Abrojos, Prosas profanas y otros poemas, Tierras solares, Los raros and El canto errante. Among the characteristics of this work are the chromaticism, the sonority and the rhythm to treat mythology, the exotic, its subjectivities. He navigated from patriotism to heartbreak in his soft, anguished tone.

Unfortunately, he suffered from alcoholism, an addiction that left him with serious and frequent health problems, so much so that it affected his mental stability and he developed an obsessive idea about death.

107 years after his death in the city of his childhood, León, this February 6, we want to remember him through ten sentences that give us a bit of his perspectives on life.

Ten phrases by Rubén Darío “The book is strength, it is courage, it is strength, it is food; torch of thought and spring of love. “Light produces colors: colors do not turn light on.” “When I want to cry, I don’t cry… And sometimes I cry without meaning to.” “If the homeland is small, a big one dreams of it.” “Why would I want life when I don’t have youth”. “You are a universe of universes and your soul a source of songs.” “Death is life’s inseparable sister. Death is the victory of the human progeny.” “Letters, like flowers, like fruits, like peoples, often suffer epidemics that devastate and disfigure them.” “Death is life’s inseparable sister. Death is the victory of the human progeny.” “The eternal feminine can make the divine human.”



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source