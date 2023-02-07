Brazilian rescuers search for six missing in shipwreck | News

Members of the Association of Rescuers and Firefighters of Rio de Janeiro continue the search for six people who disappeared after a boat capsized in Guanabara Bay on the coast of that Brazilian state, official sources reported on Sunday.

According to the authorities, the operation is concentrated around the island of Paquetá, 17 kilometers from the coast, where the boat sank with 12 people on board, six of whom have already been rescued.

Testimonies from witnesses to the catastrophe affirmed that the boat, presumably for fishing, flipped over when it was hit by waves of up to two meters caused by strong winds.

The Fire Department reported that two helicopters have joined the search, as well as numerous boats and jet skis.





