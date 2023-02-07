The “No” is a trend in the questions of the referendum in Ecuador | News

The “NO” option in the popular consultation leads the count of the preliminary results of the electoral day held on Sunday, according to the minutes processed so far by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Preliminary results give electoral victory to progressives in Ecuador

Through the web portal of the electoral body, by 6:55 p.m. (local time), the “NO” option has more than 50 percent in the eight questions presented in the referendum.

The CNE also specifies that of the 40,774 total records corresponding to the questions, so far, between 58 and 93 percent have been processed, respectively.

Data until 18:55 (local time). I Photo: Capture CNE of Ecuador

The questions of the popular consultation, an initiative promoted by President Guillermo Lasso, dealt with issues of security, institutionality, political representation, and the environment.

More than 13 million Ecuadorians were summoned to attend the sectional elections on the eve, to elect the members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and the referendum.

According to the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, the participation of the electorate was 80.74 percent. In addition, she described the day as successful.

Ecuadorians also had to vote for 23 province prefects (governors), 221 mayors, 864 urban councilors, 443 rural councilors, 4,109 parish council members and seven CPCCS councilors.

