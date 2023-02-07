There are 26 deaths from forest fires in Chile | News

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) of Chile announced this Monday that the number of people killed by the forest fires reported in the south of the country increased to 26.

The South American entity indicated that 3,276 victims were reported and 1,156 homes destroyed by the 63 fires that are still active between the Maule and La Araucanía regions.

At the same time, SENAPRED specified that more than 170 brigades have been deployed among its troops in conjunction with those of the National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) and forestry companies, as well as almost 60 aircraft.

In this sense, this day will be added to the fight against the fires that have burned 246,198 hectares by an aircraft called Ten Tanker, which has a capacity of 36,000 liters of water.

Similarly, around 300 Mexican brigade members will join the Bío Bío and Ñuble regions, territories where 180,000 hectares have been reported affected, more than 800 houses destroyed and 19 deaths.

In total, three hospital facilities destroyed, 276 places down, 1,383 people sheltered and 1,260 people treated in health centers when 161 fires are kept under control.

In turn, eight regions remain on Red Alert, four on Yellow Alert and three on Early Alert while only two fires are required on the way.

