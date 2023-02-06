Fight and legacy of Camilo Cienfuegos, hero of the Cuban people | News

A new anniversary of the birth of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos arrives this Monday, when evoking him once again encourages his compatriots with the springs of a closeness that neither death nor time have managed to blur.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Commander Camilo Cienfuegos: 62 years after his physical disappearance

Camilo Cienfuegos came into the world on February 6, 1932 in the capital’s Lawton neighborhood, to later become one of the legends of Cuban history.

If you are in Cuba and want to know about Camilo Cienfuegos, your task will be easy, because any Cuban you meet will know how to tell you at least one of the many stories starring the man with the wide-brimmed hat.

6 February 1932:

The leader and Commander of the Cuban Revolution, Camilo Cienfuegos, was born.

A companion and collaborator of Fidel Castro, he accompanied him on the Granma trip, which led them both to land in Cuba in 1956 to establish a guerrilla focus in the east of the island pic.twitter.com/5QeX9qPyJ3

— César López (@LopezCesar2504)

February 6, 2022

The habanero, known for his wide smile, was one of those men from the people, whose charisma allowed him to win the sympathy of even the most recalcitrant and whose jokes managed to amuse even the most serious.

But, in addition, his convictions and his power to convince made him one of the most beloved leaders during the revolutionary process that led the Caribbean Island to its definitive independence in 1959.

Camilo Cienfuegos leading figure in the history of Cuba

After completing basic studies, Camilo managed to enter the San Alejandro National Academy of Fine Arts, where he attended during the first semester, but later had to drop out due to financial problems.

After dabbling in working life, by 1948 he was already participating in popular protests against the governments in power on the Island, and in 1954 he joined the fight against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, for which he was forced into exile.

He traveled to the United States when he was only 21 years old, seeking protection and better economic possibilities for his family, but in 1955 he was deported to Cuba, where he once again joined the popular struggles, this time with the student sector.

Once again in exile, Camilo linked up with the revolutionary opposition in New York and when he found out about the company proposed by Fidel and other revolutionaries, he decided to travel to Mexico.

Mexico, 1956, the yacht Granma sets course for the Cuban coast with 82 passengers on board, to fight what they expected to be the last national liberation war. Camilo was traveling in that group.

As was to be expected in a clandestine project of this nature, it was not easy for him to be accepted by the future expedition members, since he had not been sent by any cell of the July 26 Movement.

Once in Cuba, he joined Column 1 José Martí under the command of Fidel Castro, and little by little he stood out, especially in the attack on the La Plata barracks and five days later in Arroyo del Infierno.

This meant that in 1957 Camilo was promoted to lieutenant and received command of the vanguard.

When the high command of the Rebel Army decided to extend the war to other territories, Camilo was given the responsibility of leading a platoon in the Cauto River area on March 21, 1958, becoming the first guerrilla leader to fight the army of tyranny. outside the natural setting of the Sierra Maestra.

On April 16, 1958, the Lord of the Vanguard, as Che baptized him, was promoted to Commander and promoted to head of Column 2 Antonio Maceo to operate in the triangle whose vertices were located in the cities of Bayamo, Manzanillo and Victoria from Las Tunas,

Then the last phase of the war would come, in which Camilo would be an essential piece of the Rebel Army, reissuing, together with Che, the campaign from East to West led by Antonio Maceo during the 19th century War of Independence.

He had to lead his troops throughout the Island until they reached the westernmost tip, Pinar del Río, to take control of the entire country and complete the emancipation process.

The revolutionary guerrilla strategy gave the expected results and on January 1, 1959, Cuba was free of imperialism. Given the role that Camilo played during the war, his role within the revolutionary government was guaranteed.

Faced with Batista’s flight and the attempt to establish a new government, Camilo received the order to march quickly towards Havana and take the maximum fortress of the tyranny: the Columbia Camp, headquarters of the Army General Staff, a mission that he accomplished on the 2 January 1959. Immediately after the triumph, on January 20, 1959, he became the Chief of Staff of the Rebel Army.

On commemorating the sixth anniversary of the assault on the Moncada Barracks, Camilo led the great cavalry march of the invading column that he had led during the Liberation War.

His unfortunate and premature death, permeated with mystery, was a severe blow to the nascent government and the enthusiastic people, on whose sympathy he counted.

The mission to stop the traitor Hubert Matos would be the last one carried out by the charismatic popular leader, because upon his return, coming from the province of Camagüey, the plane in which he was traveling disappeared in the midst of adverse weather conditions and his remains are still up to date. today they have not been found.

Camilo Cienfuegos’ relationship with Fidel Castro was always very close,



This is demonstrated by his historic phrase against “Fidel not even in a ball game,” when questioned by journalists at a baseball game. / Photo: Cubadebate

Camilo is one of the few who could play jokes on Che, he is the man Fidel asked for advice in that historic act in which the phrase: Am I doing well, Camilo?, which would find answers in a firm: You’re going! good Fidel!





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source