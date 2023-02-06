Government decrees a state of emergency in seven regions of Peru | News

The Government of Peru decreed this Sunday the state of emergency in the regions of Madre de Dios, Cusco, Puno, Apurímac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna, due to the social and political crisis that has been experienced since last December 7 in the country south american.

Peruvian police repress participants in the March of the Cones in Lima

This decree occurs when a total of 26 people were arrested the day before while another 24 were injured after the repression by the police, whose troops used pellets, in the protest that took place in Lima.

The marches to demand the resignation of the president-designate Dina Boluarte and the members of Parliament continued this Saturday after almost two months after Parliament filed the most recent government proposal to advance the elections in 2023 the day before.

The authorities have used tear gas canisters to disperse the demonstrators, which has led to several clashes, as well as on Avenida Grau, where several journalists have denounced having been beaten by the Police.

This Sunday, through a supreme decree published in the official newspaper El Peruano, the Executive extended the state of emergency to these areas where the largest anti-government protests continue to be reported.

The measure was already applied in Cuzco, Puno and Tacna, and in some provinces of Apurímac, Madre de Dios and Moquegua, but now it is being extended to a regional level and includes Arequipa.

Likewise, the Government decreed in mid-January and for 30 days a state of emergency in Lima, Callao, Amazonas and La Libertad, so that a total of eleven departments remain in a state of emergency.

The decree establishes that during the state of emergency, “the constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security” are restricted or suspended.

The norm also specifies that the National Police of Peru maintains internal order, with the support of the Armed Forces, “with the exception of the department of Puno, where internal control is required to be assumed by the Armed Forces.”

It also established mandatory social immobilization from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. in Puno for 10 calendar days.

