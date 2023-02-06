Raúl Castro nominated candidate for deputy for the National Assembly | News

Army General Raúl Castro, former president of Cuba and one of the historical leaders of the Revolution, was nominated today as a candidate for deputy of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) to be elected next March.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Cuba meets with the Foreign Minister of Iran

Within the framework of the extraordinary sessions to nominate the candidates for deputies for the Assembly held by each of the municipal assemblies of People’s Power, Raúl Castro was nominated in the municipality of Segundo Frente, clearly the work of the Revolution.

The nomination of the Army general took place during an extraordinary session in the municipal assembly of Segundo Frente, territory of the province of Santiago de Cuba, in the eastern part of the island, according to national television reports.

Army General Raúl Castro was nominated as a candidate for deputy of the National Assembly of Popular Power of Cuba to be elected next March. pic.twitter.com/6335X1gOVa

— Radio La Primerisima (@laprimerisima)

February 5, 2023

On his Twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced that he is in the city of Santa Clara to participate in this exercise, which he described as a genuine process of socialist democracy.

President Díaz-Canel was also nominated as a candidate for deputy for the National Assembly for the municipality of Santa Clara.

To integrate the electoral list, each proposal for candidate for deputy must obtain this Sunday more than 50% of the votes of the delegates.

The First Secretary of the CCPCC and President of the Republic of #CubaMiguel Díaz Canel, was nominated as a candidate for deputy to the National Assembly of the #Popular power by the municipality of #SantaClara. The 105 delegates voted unanimously for all the proposals. pic.twitter.com/qqV7aZNWDE

– Daniela Gallardo Reyes (@DanielaGReyes83)

February 5, 2023

The individual consultation process on the candidacy project for the Cuban Parliament, made up of 470 pre-candidates for deputies, took place on January 30 and February 3.

After this day, between March 6 and 24, the nominees will begin a program of tours to exchange with the population they would represent.

The X Legislature will have 470 parliamentarians, of whom 221 base delegates, 135 of provincial descent and 114 nationals, at a rate of one deputy for every 30,000 inhabitants





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source