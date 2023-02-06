Death toll from forest fires in Chile rises to 24 | News

The Government of Chile confirmed this Sunday that the number of people killed by the forest fires that hit the central south of the country in the middle of summer (austral) is 24 and there would be more than 800 homes destroyed.

This was said by the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, who clarified that so far there are 260 fires that are active, of which 51 are in combat and 28 are considered relevant due to the affectation.

On the other hand, Mosalve said that given the number of homes destroyed, there are 1,800 victims, 1,475 sheltered, and 1,182 health care services have accumulated. Meanwhile, there are some 26 people hospitalized for burns.

However, forest fires in combat in the south-central area of ​​the country fell from 87 to 51, as reported in its latest report by the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred).

According to the entity, nine communes remain on Red Alert, in the following regions: Valparaíso, Maule (3), Ñuble, Bío Bío, La Araucanía, Los Ríos and Los Lagos.

On the other hand, two communes remain in Yellow Alert and four in Preventive Early Alert, in relation to outbreaks that could eventually generate a greater affectation.

The forest fire with the greatest impact to date is the one registered in the communes of Santa Juana and Nacimiento, in the Bío Bío region, with 75,000 hectares consumed.

Likewise, Monsalve reported that there are ten people detained for their eventual responsibility in the generation of fires: “The intentional generation of fires will be criminally prosecuted by the Government.

The law is especially harsh regarding the crime of arson. The sentences range from five years and one day to 20 years. They are high penalties, and we are going to pursue the highest penalties that the law allows,” he said.

Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



