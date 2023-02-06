Bus accident leaves three dead and 26 injured in Mexico | News

Authorities from the Mexican state of Puebla, in the southeast of the country, reported this Sunday that three people died and 26 were injured after an accident on a bus heading to Mexico City.

The government secretary of the state of Puebla Julio Miguel Huerta Gómez said that “on the Mexico-Puebla highway, kilometer 39 towards Mexico City, unfortunately pilgrims from Ajalpan have been killed and injured.”

After running out of brakes, the bus, which was headed for the Basilica of Guadalupe, overturned on the highway near the Río Frío to Llano Grande, before reaching the San Marcos Huixtoco toll booth.

On the Mexico Puebla highway, km 39 towards CDMX, unfortunately pilgrim brothers from Ajalpan have been killed and injured.

By instructions of the Governor dependencies We are here to assist you.

February 5, 2023

February 5, 2023

For their part, the staff of the Expert Services of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico arrived at the scene of the events to carry out the investigation procedures.

The General Coordination of Civil Protection of the State of Mexico reported that helicopters from the Lightning Group also arrived at the scene and transferred six people, including two minors, to a hospital in Mexico City.

Before the accident, the emergency services of the municipalities of Ixtapaluca and Chalco were mobilized; those of Federal Roads and Bridges; Income and Related Services (Capufe); Red Cross and Civil Protection of the State of Mexico.





