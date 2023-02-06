Venezuela rejects US attack against Chinese unmanned aircraft | News

The Government of Venezuela rejected this Sunday the attack by the United States Government against an unmanned civilian aircraft of Chinese origin, shot down this Saturday while flying over territorial waters of this country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China rejects attack on weather balloon shot down in the US

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the South American nation stated that “all disputes must be resolved responsibly and in accordance with International Law.”

He specified that the aircraft, a hot air balloon, was civilian in nature and did not pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

He noted that the US once again resorted “to the use of force, instead of treating this situation with seriousness and responsibility that the case deserves.”

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the attack by the United States against a civilian unmanned aircraft of Chinese origin. All disputes must be resolved responsibly and in accordance with International Law pic.twitter.com/HheeRUyIKj

— Yvan Gil (@yvangil)

February 5, 2023

Based on its commitment to the values ​​of the United Nations Charter and Peace Diplomacy, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry ratified “its strict adherence to dialogue for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and healthy coexistence among nations and peoples.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Tan Kefei, said Sunday that the shooting down of the civilian hot air balloon was clearly an overreaction. “We express a serious protest against the action of the US side and reserve the right to take the necessary measures to deal with similar situations,” he said.

In previous statements, the Chinese Foreign Ministry apologized for the balloon’s presence on US territory and urged the White House not to rush to describe it as an “espionage balloon”, as numerous hegemonic media insisted.

Hours later, China clarified that it had a meteorological use and deviated from its course due to strong winds and limited self-steering ability. In addition, he urged to remember that Beijing has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other nations.

The balloon was sighted for the first time on Tuesday, January 31, over the state of Montana, in the northern United States, and crossed the country to the east coast until reaching waters over the Atlantic this Saturday, where it was shot down by two hunts.

While this situation was being manipulated to generate a conflict between the two nations, the media reported this Saturday that since January 28, the US Government was aware of the presence of civilian ingenuity on that country’s territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source