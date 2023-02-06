Voting centers close and scrutiny begins after elections in Ecuador | News

The National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE) reported this Sunday on the closure of the voting centers and the beginning of the counting after the sectional elections, to elect the members of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and the constitutional referendum.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Electoral silence and alcoholic ban begins in Ecuador

The president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, declared that “this election day has successfully concluded with a participation in the polls of 80.74 percent.”

“The historical percentage of citizen participation is maintained as in previous electoral processes. This is how the vote counting process began in the Vote Receiving Boards, where the hands of the Ecuadorian citizens themselves, mostly university students, will be the ones counting the votes. votes deposited by all of them,” he specified.

Atamaint also commented that given the number of ballots and to expedite counting, the count will be done in two groups.

“In the first group the ballots that will be scrutinized are for the dignities of mayors and prefects, in the second group the ones that will be scrutinized are the referendum and then the authorities of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control,” he said.

In a later report, after the approximate deadline announced to present the first results, 7:00 p.m. (local time), Atamaint stated that at 9:00 p.m. (local time) “the processing of results is progressing gradually.”

Diana Atamaint, president of the @cnegobec ensures that the process advances “gradually”. Atamaint insisted that the results can be followed through official channels, despite the problems registered in accessing the website and the app. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/5npkxw1NPu

— Elena Rodríguez Yánez (@ElenaDeQuito)

February 6, 2023

“The processing and dissemination of results will not stop until 100 percent of the valid tallies are obtained (…) Rest assured that the CNE will respect each of the votes expressed by Ecuadorians at the polls,” said the official. and invited citizens to follow the transmission of the processing of results through the entity‘s platforms, despite the reported inconveniences in accessing them.

In a statement, the CNE notified the population that the official results of the elections held “will be proclaimed when the scrutiny in the Vote Receiving Boards has concluded.”

Previously, the electoral authorities indicated that some polling stations opened up to half an hour later than scheduled, at 07:00 (local time), for technical reasons, but they insisted that the process developed normally.

In the second part offered, the president of the CNE ratified the operation of 100 percent of the polling stations and confirmed that all the voting centers had elements of the security forces so that voters could go to the polls without fear.

With the participation of the highest electoral authorities and government representatives, including President Guillermo Lasso, the official act to start the elections was held at the CNE headquarters in Quito.

More than 13 million Ecuadorians were summoned to participate this day in the sectional elections, for the members of the CPCCS and the referendum, the latter called by President Lasso, in the more than 4.30 precincts enabled in the national territory to vote.

Citizens had to vote for 23 province prefects (governors), 221 mayors, 864 urban councillors, 443 rural councillors, 4,109 parish council members and seven CPCCS councillors.

They also had to answer the eight questions of the referendum promoted by the president, whose proposals have been rejected by various social sectors. The questions cover topics such as security, institutionality, political representation and the environment.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source