Cuban authorities face fire in Mayarí, Holguín | News

The Ranger Corps, the Revolutionary Air Force, firefighters and other entities in Cuba continue to operate to control a large fire that has wreaked havoc in El Prado, a mountainous area located more than 700 meters above sea level, in the Holguin municipality of Mayarí, west of the Caribbean nation.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) specified that the Ranger Corps of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint), the Mayarí Agroforestry Company and the Holguín Fire Department “adopt necessary measures to put out the forest fire in Mayarí”.

Similarly, he pointed out that Citma specialists are preparing conditions to assess impacts and possible environmental damage in the area of ​​the fire, which has so far damaged more than 1,000 hectares (ha) of coniferous forests.

“Combined forces of the agroforestry company, the Ranger Corps, the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Industrial Works Construction Company (ECOI 16 and 17), have been fighting this incident for nine days, in what is considered the most complex scenario geographical location of the municipality, where the access of the technique is really difficult due to the intricacy of the place and the state of the roads”, he pointed out.

For the municipal science, technology and environment specialist, Reinier Ramírez González, “more than a thousand hectares damaged to date and the impact of four months without rain in the area has harmful consequences on the flora and fauna of the place.”

The Cuban Ranger Corps indicated that 284 forest fires occurred in the country during 2022 that affected more than 1,800 hectares of forests, and 90 percent of them were intentional.

Meanwhile, the “Cultivate Awareness” project warned that forest fires affect watercourses, deteriorate forest cover, degrade soils, put biological diversity at risk and contribute to the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.





