The Country Alliance can win in 2024 | Opinion

For decades I have written and publicly manifested about the urgent need for patriotic and citizen alliances in Puerto Rico.

However, the truth is that the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) has preferred a solitary path as a political strategy, refusing to join forces with other sectors, since its very creation (1946-2023).

In fact, for nine decades, it had never been agreed to promote a “conciliation of forces” by the PIP, as its brilliant and veteran historical leader, Rubén Berrios Martínez, had already proclaimed since February of last year. For good, this was reaffirmed by its Central Committee unanimously, on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Therefore, the importance of this official declaration of the PIP, as part of the new political situation, where Puerto Rico is heading to defeat the neoliberal, annexationist and colonial bipartisanship of the corrupt New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party, (PPD ). These are moments of profound changes, which augur a dramatic realignment of the electoral forces.

Since 2016, this trend began to gain strength with the independent candidacy of Ms. Alexandra Lúgaro. She deserves all the credit for the start of this new stage, by obtaining 14 percent of the votes for governor, which she later repeated in 2020, with the creation of the emerging and thriving third political force in the country and second in the capital, the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC).

Previously, the PIP successfully tried a novel strategy of the Puerto Rican Socialist Party (PSP) in 1976, of attracting votes from other parties, in order to elect two legislators by accumulation. Since 1980, this tactic has worked well and since then the PIP has taught effective supervision and honesty in the public service.

All of the above serves as a prelude to the new situation, never before experienced in modern Puerto Rican politics, where there will undoubtedly be three great forces, with real possibilities of winning next year’s elections. The PNP, the PPD and the Alianza de País will enter the political arena fully aware of this closed and complex reality.

From a historical perspective, the PNP-PPD bipartisanship has the odds to lose, since its credibility is in free fall and without brake, since the last five elections (2004-2020). In this period, these stagnant communities have seen their electoral support drop by more than 20% and everything indicates that next year they will continue to fall.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the MVC, the PIP and the Social Movements is more attractive and hopeful for the majority of the people. All public polls and polls have reflected this, which shows the discredit and widespread indignation, especially for the corruption of the PNP-PPD. This has cost the people tens of billions of dollars as partisan politics has become big business.

According to official statements by the past president of the United States, Donald Trump, “Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on Earth. Your political system is broken and your politicians are incompetent or corrupt,” Trump wrote. Never before in our history, a chief executive of the metropolis, had made such an expression about his colony, forgetting that they are the masters of looting.

The latest figures from the US Court imposed in Puerto Rico revealed that more than 400 people, linked to both colonial parties, have been convicted of corruption in recent decades. These include some top party leaders, mayors, legislators, government officials, and powerful neoliberal investors, who have had to serve years in jail.

Meanwhile, the people have been becoming aware of this reality and fewer and fewer people defend their postulates, unless they depend economically on those communities. This growing loss of prestige is evident everywhere, with popular phrases such as: “those are buscones” and “they come to serve themselves, not to serve.”

The objective conditions are ripe politically and the youth, the working class and the Puerto Rican diaspora have in their hands, by registering and voting en masse, the key to victory.

It depends on the level of detachment and social commitment that exists between the leadership of the MVC, the PIP and the Social Movements, to plan, organize and achieve the citizen victory of the Puerto Rican people, in the next elections of 2024.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



