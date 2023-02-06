Bolivian government warns about effects due to drought | News

The Ministry of Rural Development and Land warned this Sunday that more than 2,800 communities were affected by natural phenomena in the country such as frost and drought, and in light of this the Government establishes measures.

Government of Bolivia will carry out actions against climate crisis

“The weather phenomenon of drought and frost has particularly affected the western area and the areas closer to the eastern part. (There are) More than 2,800 affected communities, which the Government has immediately decided to attend to,” said the head of Rural Development, Remmy Gonzales.

Meanwhile, the head of the ministry pointed out that to address the situation of the drought, the lack of water and the supply of this resource, “as the Government we were calmly hovering around the 350 perforations with all their water well implements,” he explained. .

Within the Plurinational Plan for Immediate Response to Drought, 234 wells have been drilled to capture groundwater, and 34 of them have already been delivered to families with tank equipment.

Until the month of March, 234 perforations will be delivered and another 120 are expected to be delivered by September. On the other hand, President Luis Arce approved on February 3 that the ministry also carry out a pilot program of solar tents to avoid the issue of frost .

In the same way, he expressed his concern “because the rains have been delayed, we are experiencing this throughout the country, throughout the region and the planet, this problem that the technicians of the international bureaucracy call climate change, but in reality, brothers, it is a crisis climatic”.





