They send international aid to deal with fires in Chile | News

Chilean authorities reported this Sunday that countries like Argentina, Spain and other Latin American nations have sent aid to fight the fires that are affecting the country and have caused the death of 24 people.

“There are 50 professionals who arrive from Spain to support authorities, the Army, firefighters and brigade members in extinguishing forest fires,” the Government of Chile published from its Twitter account.

From Argentina, 64 brigade members arrived, a helicopter, 15 trucks with forestry equipment and materials to fight the fire, which has caused around 997 people to be injured, 26 of them seriously, and has destroyed 800 homes.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández expressed that “Latin American solidarity is our guide to strengthen ourselves. We will always be there to accompany you and help you overcome difficult times like this. We are a region of sister nations”.

For his part, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced the shipment to Chile of material and experts to put out fires, which so far have affected some 270,000 hectares in Chile.

Likewise, Brazil sent forest brigade members and an airplane, while Venezuela helped with the transfer of 60 of its firefighters specialized in fighting fires and three technicians. For its part, Peru sent helicopters to fight the fire and Mexico, two planes with about 300 volunteers.

