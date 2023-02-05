More involved in coup acts denounced in Brazil | News

The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) of Brazil denounced this Saturday another 152 people suspected of having been involved in the coup acts of January 8, when Bolsonarists violently broke into the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches, in the federal capital, Brasilia.

According to the complaints signed by the deputy attorney general, these coup leaders were accused of “criminal association” and of “inciting the hostility of the Armed Forces against the Constitutional Powers.”

Those accused of “criminal association” can face prison terms between one and three years, while those accused of the second charge could go to prison between three and six months.

The plenary session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) must decide soon whether to accept the accusations of the PGR and place these people in the condition of defendants.

Until now, a total of 653 coup plotters who were in the Three Powers Square on January 8, a week after the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have received charges before the Court.

Press media specify that the detainees from that date up to now are being held in prison in units of the Federal District penitentiary system and all were detained in a Bolsonaro camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia.

Of the more than 1,400 arrested for these events, the STF decided to keep 942 people in pretrial detention, while 464 were released. The prosecutor’s office demanded that the crimes for which they are accused be considered separately and that eventual penalties handed down by the courts.

In addition, it requires that prisoners pay a minimum compensation “due to the collective moral damages evidenced.”

On January 8, extremist elements, followers of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, invaded the Planalto Palace (presidential headquarters), as well as the sites of the National Congress and the STF. In addition, they vandalized these buildings.

Brazilian authorities have stressed that Bolsonaro is directly responsible for this fact, since for months he promoted unfounded questions against the voting system, the Brazilian democratic institutions and later against the electoral result that gave Lula victory.

