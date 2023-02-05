Cuban President urges speeding up recovery after Cyclone Ian | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, called this Saturday during a meeting with the main authorities of the provinces of Havana, Mayabeque, Artemisa and Pinar del Río, to the west of the Caribbean nation, to expedite the recovery efforts of the damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Ian, last September.

Through videoconference, the president exchanged from the Palace of the Revolution, in the Cuban capital, with the territorial leaders, who specified the recovery situation of the damages caused by the meteor.

The Governor of Havana, Reinaldo García Zapata, pointed out that out of a total of 1,024 damages, 912 have been resolved, while he stressed that there are no “resource damages based on being able to solve the total.”

In turn, the Governor of Mayabeque, Tamara Valido Benítez, pointed out that 297 of the 368 reported affectations have been resolved.

For his part, the head of the province of Artemisa, Ricardo Concepción Rodríguez, announced that 1,300 meters of hydraulic installations for the mountain aqueduct were placed. In this regard, he stressed that on the issue of water supply “we are better today than when the cyclone began.”

However, he reported that of the 11,482 affected homes, only 4,140 have been completed, while he assured that it constitutes a priority issue, which is checked daily.

Díaz-Canel warned that recovery work is behind schedule after learning that only 36 percent of the total damage could be resolved, meanwhile, he recognized the material limitations, as well as possible subjective causes.

Similarly, in Pinar del Río, the province most affected by the cyclone, the recovery of homes is at 21 percent, meanwhile, of the 176 water supply sources, only 18 remain out of service.

The Cuban head of state stated that last January “was not a good month in recovery,” especially for Pinar del Río, where only 245 schools out of the 562 affected have been recovered.

