Paraguay confirms that deaths from chikungunya rise to 11 | News

The Paraguayan health authorities announced this Friday that during the last epidemiological week, 2,188 new cases and another six deaths of chikungunya fever were reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

There are five deaths from chikungunya in Paraguay

During a press conference, the general director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, specified that the accumulated number of new infections during the last three epidemiological weeks amounted to 8,442 cases of chikungunya (in addition to 80 of dengue) and that there are now 11 deaths .

He added that of the six deceased this week, two correspond to children under one year of age and four to adults over 75 years of age.

The expert added that 81 people are hospitalized, of which 16 receive intensive care and 65 are in a common room.

The epicenter of the chikungunya outbreak is located in Asunción (capital) and the Central department. In this regard, he commented that almost 99 percent of the cases are in the metropolitan area of ​​Asunción, which includes neighboring cities.

However, he stressed that the disease continues to spread to neighboring territorial entities and infections are already reported in Cordillera, Paraguarí, Presidente Hayes, Concepción, Alto Paraguay and Amambay, among others.

He insisted on the need to go quickly to the consultation if symptoms of the disease such as fever, headache, drowsiness, abdominal pain, vomiting, mucosal bleeding and extreme weakness are noticed.

He indicated that, in a preventive way, the population has to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, since dengue and chikungunya are spread by Aedes aegypti.

Sequera estimated that chikungunya cases could increase in the coming weeks. In this sense, he expressed concern about the celebration of the Encarnaceno Carnival, an occasion in which a high number of people travel from the metropolitan area to the city of Perla del Sur, on the border with Posadas (Argentina).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source