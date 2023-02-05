Peruvian police repress participants in the March of the Cones in Lima | News

The National Police of Peru violently repressed this Saturday protesters who were taking part in the March of the Cones in Lima, in another day of struggle to demand the resignation of the designated president Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the advancement of elections and the activation of a constituent process.

At least 153 journalists attacked during protests in Peru

Arriving from peripheral districts of the capital city, thousands of protesters walked peacefully, among others, Alfonso Ugarte, Bolognesi and Grau avenues until they reached Abancay, where they collided with contingents of police who blocked their way to the headquarters of Congress and tear gas was fired at them.

Demonstrators who were in the vicinity of the Miguel Grau square were also attacked with tear gas bombs.

According to alternative media and publications on social networks, there were clashes between the Police and protesters at various points in downtown Lima. The arrest of several citizens, among them numerous young people, is reported in that sector of the city and in the vicinity of the Grau hospital.

Through social networks, it was also denounced that journalists and photojournalists who captured sequences of the aggression and/or violent detention of civilians by police agents were attacked.

The Ombudsman’s Office confirmed that 15 detainees were taken to the Cotabambas police station and announced their determination to remain there to guarantee due process.

The March of the Cones, a sort of symbolic takeover of Lima, covered several kilometers with its numerous contingents, according to the media. The demonstrators concentrated in dozens of points in South Lima, North Lima, East Lima and San Juan de Lurigancho, from where they moved towards the center.

We are at the police station @PoliciaPeru Cotabambas where we verified the entry of 15 people. We will remain at the police station to ensure due process. We will keep reporting. pic.twitter.com/4zF5ic0SfK

– Peru Ombudsman (@Defensoria_Peru)

February 5, 2023

In a statement, the Ombudsman specified that during this day there were mobilizations, stoppages and/or road blockades in 24 provinces (12.2 percent of those existing nationwide). In addition, mobilizations and sit-ins were reported in Andahuaylas, Leoncio Prado, Yauli, Chucuito and Lampa.

At noon, 72 cuts were reported in six regions with 16 national highways affected, according to the Superintendency of Land Transportation of People (Sutran).

At 3:00 p.m. local time, there were 69 blockades of national roads, as corroborated by the Ombudsman, who this Saturday urged the Peruvian State to generate spaces for dialogue and consensus, which allow recognition of the cultural diversity and history of the country, avoid a greater division between Peruvians and open doors to overcome the current political crisis.





