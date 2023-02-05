They report the murder of a peasant leader in Córdoba, Colombia | News

The wave of violence against social leaders in Colombia does not stop, after confirming the murder of peasant leader Jorge Luis Jaraba Plata in a rural area of ​​the department of Córdoba.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), Jorge Luis Jaraba was tortured and killed with a firearm in an area known as Aguas Vivas, in the municipality of Tierralta, Córdoba.

With the assassination of the peasant leader, Colombia adds 12 leaders assassinated in the first two months of 2023.

Jorge Luis Jaraba Silver

02/04/2023

Tierralta, Cordoba

Jorge Luis Jaraba Plata was a recognized leader, member of the Peasant Association for the Development of Alto Sinú and beneficiary of the Comprehensive National Program for the Substitution of Crops for Illicit Use PNIS.

Jorge Luis Jaraba was a member of the Peasant Association for the Development of Alto Sinú (Asodecas) and beneficiary of the Comprehensive National Program for the Substitution of Crops for Illicit Use PNIS.

He was also a member of the conciliation committee of the village of El Jui in the jurisdiction of the Tierralta municipality.

According to the balance of Indepaz, 1,421 social leaders have been assassinated in the South American country since the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



