They assassinate another candidate for mayor in Ecuador | News

A few hours before the start of the sectional elections in Ecuador, the candidate for mayor of Puerto López for the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, Omar Menéndez, was shot dead on Saturday.

They assassinate a candidate for mayor in Ecuador

The murder of the mayoral candidate was denounced by Revolución Ciudadana and demanded that the authorities start investigations to find those involved.

According to Ecuadorian media, Omar Menéndez would have received at least ten shots when he was in a commercial area in the municipality of the coastal province of Manabí.

The Police attended the scene and began operations to capture the suspects in the murder of candidate Omar Menéndez.

With the murder of Omar Menéndez, Ecuador adds five candidates for mayors assassinated in the framework of the sectional elections.

‼️The fifth murder, in these #Elections2023EcIn addition, there have been 12 attacks or violent acts at concentrations or electoral rallies. This time they murdered Omar Menéndez, candidate for mayor of Puerto López, in the province of Manabí‼️

— Orlando Perez (@OrlandoPerezEC)

February 5, 2023

Added to the insecurity crisis that Ecuador is going through is political violence, since at least 12 candidates suffered attacks of various kinds, from shooting attacks to stabbings.

We strongly condemn the assassination of the candidate for mayor of Puerto López, Omar Menéndez; At the same time, we call for the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate these violent acts that affect our democracy. Our solidarity with his family and political organization.

— cnegobec (@cnegobec)

February 5, 2023

On January 21, 2023, the candidate for mayor of Salinas, Julio César Farachio, was riddled with bullets by a hitman with 15 days to go before the vote in the South American country.

This February 5, more than 13 million Ecuadorians are summoned to the polls to elect local authorities and vote in the referendum called by the Government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



