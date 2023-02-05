President of Cuba meets with the Foreign Minister of Iran | News

The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, received the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in Havana on Saturday to ratify the ties with the Asian country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuelan President holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister

“We ratify the will and potential to continue strengthening bilateral relations, built on the basis of friendship and cooperation for more than 40 years,” said the Cuban president.

The Head of State of the Antillean nation pointed out that receiving the head of Persian diplomacy was a pleasure and an honor on his first visit to Cuba, an excellent time to expand bilateral ties.

I received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, @Amirabdolahian. We ratify the will and potential to continue strengthening bilateral relations, built on the basis of friendship and cooperation for more than 40 years. pic.twitter.com/qcwKrE6OY2

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

February 5, 2023

During the meeting, Abdollahian said that his country attaches great importance to relations with Cuba, a country that he considers a friend, brother and strategic ally, and he specified that his visit is to deepen that friendship.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Havana after visiting the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and held meetings with the Cuban minister of Foreign Relations, Bruno Rodríguez, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, and with Vice Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source