The number of deaths due to forest fires in Chile rises to 23 | News

The Chilean government raised the death toll to 23 on Saturday from forest fires that mainly affect the Biobío, La Araucanía and Ñuble regions.

“We want to regret the death of 23 people,” said the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, who explained that there are also 979 people injured.

The Chilean official indicated that of the 232 active fires in the country, 83 are in combat. Of that number, 76 started on Friday, 16 on Saturday.

The authorities reported that 11 of the victims died in the town of Santa Juana, in Biobío, located about 500 kilometers south of the capital, Santiago.

In addition, Monsalve stressed that progress is being made in the delivery of support to fight the fires by Colombia, Spain, Argentina and Venezuela.

The Undersecretary of the Interior affirmed that more than 2,300 brigade members of the National Forestry Corporation and close to 3,000 volunteer firefighters are fighting the fires that affect the Biobío, La Araucanía and Ñuble regions.

For her part, the Chilean Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, warned that Chile is becoming more vulnerable to forest fires due to the effects of climate change.

Given the serious situation that Chile is going through due to the fires, President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe on Friday in the regions of La Araucanía, Ñuble and Biobío, which are the most affected by the fire.

After meeting with minister @Carolina_Toha In order to assess the situation of forest fires in the south-central zone of the country, I have decided to decree a State of Constitutional Exception of Catastrophe for the Ñuble Region. Together, we face the emergency with the greatest force possible.

February 3, 2023

The declaration of a catastrophe makes it possible to have additional resources to control the emergency, restrict the free movement of people and use the military forces to contain the disaster.

The fires in Chile occur in the midst of an extreme heat wave, which reminds the authorities of a disaster like the one experienced at the beginning of 2017 when a gigantic forest fire left at least 11 dead, destroyed more than 1,500 houses and razed 467,000 hectares of land.





